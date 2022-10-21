As the Faculty of Veterinary Science celebrates its 87th anniversary in 2022, the Public Relations and Corporate Image Division, Small Animal Teaching Hospital, Chulalongkorn University, and Naewna Newspaper organized an outreach project at Ang Sila Municipality Office, Chonburi province, on the 4th-5th of July. The campaign was mainly to control the population of dogs and cats in the area, providing birth control and vaccinations for rabies. Additionally, the campaign has helped raise the sense of social responsibility and awareness among students, staff and the public towards cat, dogs, and stray animals. After two days, a total 71 animals, consisting of 18 male dogs, 19 female dogs, 13 male cats and 21 female cats, were safely neutered, and 44 cats and dogs were vaccinated. Consultations for dog and cat owners was also available, with advice on general illnesses and care.