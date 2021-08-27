Here is the perfect way to discover graduate academic programs at Chulalongkorn University.

Join us at our Virtual Graduate Open House (International) to find out about the diverse range of international programs available and the benefits of studying at Chula.  Organized by the Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA), during August 31 – September 3, 2021, at 1.00 – 4.00 PM (GMT +7) via Zoom webinars and Facebook Live, the event is an ideal way to explore the graduate programs, connect with faculty and staff, get answers to your questions about graduate school, and get details on deadlines, funding, career paths, specific requirements, and much more. 

During the sessions, prospective students will learn about the 56 programs in the 38 fields of study offered by 17 faculties and colleges, including:

  1. The College of Public Health Sciences
  2. The Faculty of Arts
  3. The Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy
  4. The Faculty of Communication Arts
  5. The Faculty of Dentistry
  6. The Faculty of Education
  7. The Faculty of Engineering
  8. The Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts
  9. The Faculty of Medicine
  10. The Faculty of Nursing
  11. The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
  12. The Faculty of Political Science
  13. The Faculty of Science
  14. The Faculty of Veterinary Science
  15. The Graduate School
  16. The SASIN School of Management
  17. The Petroleum and Petrochemical College

The Chula Virtual Graduate Open House (International) is now open for registration – register today!

To register for Chula Virtual Graduate Open House (International), go to https://bit.ly/2Ucbruy.

For more information, please contact [email protected], or visit www.inter.chula.ac.th

                                  

 

 

