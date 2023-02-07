Join us at our Virtual Open House 2023 to learn more about our international graduate programs (Master’s and Doctoral Programs), the admissions process, and the benefits of studying at Chula.

Organized by the Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA), the event will take place on February 9–10, 2023 via ZOOM webinars and Facebook Live.

This virtual event will provide prospective students from abroad who are interested in continuing their graduate studies at Chulalongkorn University with many more programs from which to choose. See the list of Faculties/Colleges scheduled for the Open House sessions at https://www.inter.chula.ac.th/news/12595/

Pre-register for your information session at: https://chula.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uzxY82OyRGeLMFqytd80sQ

For further inquiries, please contact the Office of International Affairs and Global Network at https://www.facebook.com/ChulaOIA

or e-mail: [email protected]