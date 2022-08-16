Newswise — There’s an exciting event coming up for you to learn more about our graduate programs this September!
Join us at our Graduate Program Virtual Open House (International) to learn about Chulalongkorn University’s diverse range of international programs, the admissions process, and the benefits of studying at Chula.
Organized by the Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA), the event will be on 1-2 September 2022, at 09.00 AM – 4.00 PM (GMT +7), via Zoom webinars and Facebook Live.
List of Faculties/Colleges/Offices scheduled for the Open House sessions:
Thursday, 1 September 2022:
LIFE & PHYSICAL SCIENCES
- Allied Health Sciences
- Architecture
- Dentistry
- Engineering
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Petroleum & Petrochemical
- Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Psychology
- Public Health Sciences
- Science
- Veterinary Sciences
Friday, 2 September 2022:
SOCIAL SCIENCES, HUMANITIES, INTERDISCIPLINARY PROGRAMS & SCHOLARSHIPS
- Arts
- Commerce & Accountancy (Business)
- Communication Arts
- Economics
- Education
- Fine & Applied Arts
- Interdisciplinary Programs (Graduate School)
- Law
- Political Science
- Population Studies
- Sasin School of Management
- Scholarships for International Students
Pre-register for your information session at
https://chula.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AqP_4QjXS8OM7cGJexPb0g.