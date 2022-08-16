Newswise — There’s an exciting event coming up for you to learn more about our graduate programs this September!

Join us at our Graduate Program Virtual Open House (International) to learn about Chulalongkorn University’s diverse range of international programs, the admissions process, and the benefits of studying at Chula.

Organized by the Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA), the event will be on 1-2 September 2022, at 09.00 AM – 4.00 PM (GMT +7), via Zoom webinars and Facebook Live.

List of Faculties/Colleges/Offices scheduled for the Open House sessions:

Thursday, 1 September 2022:

LIFE & PHYSICAL SCIENCES

Allied Health Sciences

Architecture

Dentistry

Engineering

Medicine

Nursing

Petroleum & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Psychology

Public Health Sciences

Science

Veterinary Sciences

Friday, 2 September 2022:

SOCIAL SCIENCES, HUMANITIES, INTERDISCIPLINARY PROGRAMS & SCHOLARSHIPS

Arts

Commerce & Accountancy (Business)

Communication Arts

Economics

Education

Fine & Applied Arts

Interdisciplinary Programs (Graduate School)

Law

Political Science

Population Studies

Sasin School of Management

Scholarships for International Students

Pre-register for your information session at

https://chula.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AqP_4QjXS8OM7cGJexPb0g.



