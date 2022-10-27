Newswise — Get answers to your questions about Chula’s international undergraduate programs and information on the admissions process by joining our Virtual Open House for the 2023 admissions of international undergraduate programs this November.  

Organized by the Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA) Chulalongkorn University, the event will be on November 4, 2022 at 08.00 AM – 5.00 PM (GMT +7), via Zoom webinars and Facebook Live

The highlights of the event will include: 

  • Programs’ presentations and answers to FAQs by professors/alumni/officers  
  • A new Bachelor’s degree program: Business and Tech Laws (LLBel) 

To join the Virtual Open House kindly pre-register via Google form by November 3, 2022 at https://forms.gle/Se6CJR2mB2kSD5aaA 

  

 

     

