Chulalongkorn University and the Thai National Commission for UNESCO organized the International Online Conference Chula Futures Literacy Week on “Connecting Communities through Futures Literacy: Solidarity and Transformative Learning in a Post-Covid-19 Asia”.

Chulalongkorn University community members are constantly seeking innovative solutions to better serve society, collaborating with local and international communities and partners. Whether in teaching, research, or outreach, Chula addresses the needs of our time by utilizing its strengths, which are represented in its diverse disciplines, expertise, and initiatives. In the same vein, Chula Futures Literacy Week introduces Futures Literacy to our campus, local and international communities as a learning innovation that can empower us to face new challenges in the midst of this New Normal and create opportunities for design thinking via deep reflection among the participants. Through lectures, Futures Literacy Labs and panel discussions, the week-long program is an invitation to each of us to work toward a future that is just and sustainable, reflecting on the Global Commons.

To view all sessions please visit our YouTube page here.