Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Communication Arts, in collaboration with Thai Media Fund, is organizing the Creative Luk Thung: Thai Soft Power Going Global project to promote the arts of Thai Luk thung music or Folk Song on the occasion of the 84th anniversary of the emergence of luk thung music in Thailand. In-depth data on all elements of the creation of luk thung music is collected as part of the research on cultural innovation that extends Thai luk thung to the international music scene, creating a soft power of Thailand that can generate massive economic revenue for the country.

Activities to be organized in the project consist of the 4 regions of Thai luk thung talks that will be held in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, and Bangkok. At MBK Shopping Center, the Luk Thung Dancing Contest will be held in which students participate in teams, in conjunction with a sub-forum that aims to extract and discuss lessons from luk thung artists from each region. A short documentary on memories of Thai luk thung culture is to be produced in 24 5-minute episodes that incorporate various branches of Thai luk thung, including composers, singers, musicians, dancers, spokespersons, comedians, and record stores. A book on 84 Years of Thai Luk Thung Memories will be published and available for download freely. Lastly, a concert titled 84 Years of Thai Luk Thung will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the main auditorium, Thailand Cultural Center.

Source: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/126126/