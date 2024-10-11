Newswise — Chulalongkorn University has partnered with LinkedIn Corporation to sign a collaboration agreement titled “Creating Opportunities for Personnel to Develop Knowledge through LinkedIn Learning Online Platform.” The signing ceremony which took place on September 23, 2024, at the reception hall on the 2nd floor of Chamchuri 4 Building, Chulalongkorn University was presided over by Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, and Mr. Phattharaset Noonpakdee, Country Lead of LinkedIn Thailand. The report was delivered by Professor Dr. Kanaphon Chanhom, Acting Vice President of Chulalongkorn University. Dr. Wilert Puriwat and Mr. Phattharaset Noonpakdee also discussed the direction and goals of the collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and LinkedIn.

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President, Chulalongkorn University (left)

and Mr. Phattharaset Noonpakdee, Country Lead, LinkedIn, Thailand (right)

Chulalongkorn University recognizes the importance of developing personnel potential to prepare for the changes and challenges in the digital era. Meanwhile, LinkedIn Corporation has developed LinkedIn Learning, an online learning platform offering a wide range of lessons, from technical skills to management and self-development skills. The collaboration aims to promote Chulalongkorn University’s personnel development by enabling them to enhance their knowledge and skills through various online courses available on the LinkedIn Learning platform. The content on the platform is designed by experts across multiple fields, supporting lifelong learning for academic, management, and technology-related skills, enabling effective adaptation in an era of rapid technological change.

This partnership will help Chulalongkorn University’s personnel advancement in their careers and increase their global competitiveness. Moreover, this collaboration opens the door for Chulalongkorn University and LinkedIn to work together in other areas beneficial to personnel development, such as creating networks or organizing joint workshops.

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, mentioned that in addition to its role as an educational institution, Chulalongkorn University also aims to enhance the quality of life for its personnel by providing learning opportunities through platforms that promote lifelong learning. LinkedIn, being a global platform with millions of users, is the perfect partner for this collaboration, furthering the University’s mission of expanding learning to society for the betterment of Thailand. This partnership will enable Chulalongkorn University personnel to learn anytime, anywhere, fostering a culture of knowledge-seeking and continuous quality of life improvement.

As Country Lead of LinkedIn Thailand, Mr. Phattharaset Noonpakdee emphasized the importance of this collaboration with Chulalongkorn University, which is a major source of talent for the country. LinkedIn aims to develop skills that are crucial worldwide, ensuring that Chulalongkorn’s students and personnel acquire the future-ready skills needed to thrive in today’s world. With LinkedIn Learning, 95% of the content is produced in-house by LinkedIn, offering courses tailored to learners’ needs and skills. Currently, LinkedIn offers over 20,000 online courses, which have garnered significant interest from both government agencies and universities.