Newswise — The Center for Safety, Health and Environment of Chulalongkorn University (SHECU), Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center, the Physical Resources Management, the Department of Physical Therapy at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, the Department of Industrial Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, the Center for Psychological Wellness at the Faculty of Psychology, and Chula Student Wellness have organized the “Chula Health Care Body & Mind” event under the CU Sustainable Well-Being project. The event meets the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 3 regarding good mental health and well-being for the Chulalongkorn community by raising awareness of ergonomics, building academic networks, and encouraging assembly for exercises. Prof. Dr. Narin Hiransuthikul, Ph.D., Vice President for Strategic Monitoring and Assessment, Planning, Budgeting and Well-being, presided over the opening ceremony and gave a talk on “Chulalongkorn Community’s Sustainable Health” on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Sala Prakeaw, Chulalongkorn University.

The event featured many interesting activities such as the opening of “Music & Sports as Medicine” by Dr. Santhiti Dahlan, acting Director of Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center, and performances by the Arai Band and Cham 9 Band; informative activities on ergonomics, which employs interdisciplinary knowledge to study the human body in order to increase safety, reduce health problems and injuries, and increase job satisfaction and efficiency; exhibitions at the “Chula Ergo” booth on occupational diseases, especially how to relieve office syndrome; workshops evaluating your posture while working on a computer, including suggestions to improve your posture; exhibitions on cognitive engineering applications in the workplace; demonstrations of DynaSeat, an intelligent chair that rovides an alarm on your sitting position to prevent backache; and many other workshops.

In addition, visitors could enjoy the Chula Health Wellness activities, including the “Fit for You by Resistance Band“ stretching exercises by sports scientists from the Chula Health Center, a lecture on “Self-compassion” by Dr. Poonsub Areekit, Assistant Dean and lecturer of Counseling Psychology, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, activities at the “Love Heart” booth to offer knowledge on well-being of the heart and self-compassion by the Center for Psychological Wellness at the Faculty of Psychology, and the mental health check-in where visitors can write messages that reflect their feelings. Services for students at Chula Student Wellness were also promoted. The event was visited by many Chulalongkorn students and staff.