Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates Dr. Kanokwan Sriwattanapong, lecturer at the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, on winning the “First Prize” of the ARISTOTLE Global Competition at Taipei Medical University (TMU) College of Oral Medicine, Taiwan, with her research presentation on “Exploring Jagged1 as a Therapeutic Molecule in Osteogenesis Imperfecta.”

Dr. Kanokwan Sriwattanapong

Lecturer, Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University (left)

This year’s ARISTOTLE Global Competition focused on new research that can be developed into oral innovations. Several teams from world-class universities made it to the Finalist round, including those from Munich, Germany, Hong Kong, and Osaka, Japan.

In addition, student teams from the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, received the “Honorable Award” for their research on “Identification of Germline Mutations Associated with Oral Pathologies.” The student members of the team consist of Saran Wattanavitsakul, Sarin Songpiriyakij, and Patipat Dontrakul, with Prof. Thantrira Porntaveetus as the supervisor.