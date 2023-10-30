Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates Assoc. Prof. Dr. Racchaneekorn Hongphanut, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, on winning the Best Woman Inventor Awards in iCAN 2023 for the project titled “Metaverse Historicovator for History Learning Media to Promote Self-Directed Learning in The Bani Era” at the 8th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2023. Moreover, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Racchaneekorn also received a Special Award from CANADIAN SPECIAL AWARD Innovation Initiative Co-operative Inc.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Racchaneekorn Hongphanut,

Department of Curriculum and Instruction,

Faculty of Education

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Racchaneekorn’s Historicovator for History Learning Media to promote self-directed learning in the Bani era was designed using virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence, connecting the real world to the virtual world, or the “metaverse.” The innovation allows learners and teachers to adapt to the new era of history learning where self-direction is possible.