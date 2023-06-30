Newswise — On May 29, 2023, at the Surakiart Sathirathai Conference Room, Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, Chief Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, chaired and gave a lecture in the Special LawLAB “Young Lawyers – Police Engagement” (YLPE) Project (Law Chula and Royal Thai Police Season 2) on the topic of “Investigation in the Age of 5G,” along with Pol Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thammasutee, Chief of Investigation of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Asst. Prof. Dr. Pareena Srivanit, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, welcomed the delegates, and students from the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, attended the training in both the 1st and 2nd batches, along with their mentors.

The Special LawLAB “Young Lawyers – Police Engagement” (YLPE) Project (Law Chula and Royal Thai Police Season 2) marks a collaborative effort between the Royal Thai Police and the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, to allow students to apply the knowledge they have learned in their practice. This is a pilot project for the Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University, Khon Kaen University, and other universities across the country, with 24 student participants. The purpose is to prepare students with professional experience training before they perform their duties at the Metropolitan Police Station and in different divisions of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Investigation Division of Metropolitan Police Bureau. The works include handling documents, police reports, investigations, field visits, and emergency notice reports, which last for 14 days, including an exchange session with trainees from previous years.

Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, gave an opening speech and a special lecture on the urgent tasks of the Royal Thai Police, including law enforcement issues, crimes, drugs, accidents during holidays, criminals, and call center gangs. Examples from foreign countries have been studied and the solutions from which have been adopted and adapted to the problems continuously. Also, the Cyber Vaccine Teacher Project has been implemented to create immunity in terms of technological crimes. The Commissioner also explained his vision of being a professional police officer who has worked proactively for the peace of the people, along with 10 policies for students participating in the project.