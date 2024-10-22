 

BRI will have a display table with some of our science communications, book, and other materials.

We welcome the general public, registration is free.

We look forward to seeing you there!

 

Newswise — The mission of the Biodiversity Research Institute is to assess emerging threats to wildlife and ecosystems through collaborative research, and to use scientific findings to advance environmental awareness and inform decision makers. BRI’s science programs include wetlands, mammal, raptor, waterfowl, migratory bird, marine bird, coastal bird, wildlife and renewable energy, and tropical programs; the Institute’s mercury-related research efforts stretch across the world in more than 50 countries. For more information visit www.briwildlife.org

 

