Newswise — City University of Hong Kong (CityU) congratulates Professor Alain Aspect on winning the Nobel Prize in Physics 2022. Professor Aspect is a Senior Fellow at the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at CityU. In 2018, he was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science by CityU in recognition of his significant contributions to education and society.

Initiated by President Way Kuo, HKIAS was established in November 2015. By bringing together world-leading scholars, including numerous Nobel Laureates and renowned professors, and fellows from all over the world, HKIAS pursues innovative solutions and creates new knowledge to help solve pressing global issues. President Kuo invited Professor Aspect to join HKIAS as a Senior Fellow. Under an initiative devised by President Kuo, HKIAS is holding a global academic event this year called HK Tech Forum at which international experts, including numerous Nobel Laureates and Turing Award recipients, deliver talks on six science and technology topics.

President Kuo had a fruitful dialogue with Professor Alain Aspect when he was in France to shoot a new series of “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World's Leading Educational Institutions”. Their discussions covered their perspectives on the development of global higher education.

“The whole of the CityU community is very proud of Professor Alain Aspect for winning this award,” said President Kuo. Under its advocacy of “the separation of politics and education” and “the integration of teaching and research”, CityU would continue to focus on academia and contribute to society.

About City University of Hong Kong

As one of the fastest-growing universities in the world over the last decade, CityU is recognised as a hub for innovation in research and professional education. Our world-class faculty champion the integration of teaching and research and consistently excel across many key international indicators for research excellence. Focusing on our core mission, we are committed to promoting knowledge and contributing to society through outstanding teaching and research.

About Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study

Initiated by President Way Kuo, the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at CityU, launched on 22 November 2015, gathers some of the best minds in science to pursue curiosity-driven ideas and studies, and to conduct unfettered research based on free and deep thinking. The ultimate goals for HKIAS are to seek truth, to advance knowledge and to better humanity.



