Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Freddy Boey Yin Chiang as the Senior Fellow of the Institute. Professor Boey, currently serving as the President and Distinguished University Professor of City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this prestigious role.

Prior to his appointment as President of CityUHK, Professor Boey held various distinguished positions. He served as the Deputy President (I&E) at the National University of Singapore from January 2018 to December 2022 and was the Provost of the Nanyang Technological University from January 2011 to December 2017. Under his guidance as the Chair of the School of Materials Science and Engineering at the Nanyang Technological University (January 2004 – December 2010), the school achieved remarkable success and became a powerhouse of Materials Science in the world in research and education. The school consistently ranked among the top three globally in Materials Science in recent years.

Throughout his career, Professor Boey has received numerous accolades for his outstanding contributions to scientific research and education, such as the Singapore's highest Scientific Award, the President's Science & Technology Medal, and the prestigious Imperial College London Faculty of Medicine Fellow award, etc. Furthermore, his research team was awarded with the Singapore President's Technology Award for using nanostructures with a novel drug delivery approach to combating blindness from glaucoma.

As a Senior Fellow of the HKIAS, Professor Boey’s extensive knowledge and visionary leadership will further elevate the outstanding quality of the HKIAS.

