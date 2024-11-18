Newswise — CLA, formerly the Coin Laundry Association, marked a successful debut for its first in-person “How to Start a Laundromat”

workshop, held Nov. 12 at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. This inaugural event provided a select group of aspiring entrepreneurs and investors with direct access to industry veterans through one-on-one mentorship, practical sessions, and personalized advice. Attendees gained valuable insights on starting their laundromat journey, with highlights including an exclusive tour of the World’s Largest Laundromat and tailored support for each participant’s business goals.



“We’re thrilled by the positive feedback from our first in-person ‘How to Start a Laundromat’ workshop,” said Brian Wallace, CLA President and CEO. “Our goal was to create more than just an informational event; we wanted to equip new entrepreneurs with actionable strategies and connect them with experienced mentors dedicated to their success. Seeing participants leave with a clear plan and a strong support network affirms the value of this workshop, and we look forward to expanding this opportunity to more aspiring laundromat owners.”



The workshop began with an exclusive pre-event tour of the World’s Largest Laundromat in

Berwyn, Ill., where attendees received a behind-the-scenes look at a high-performing laundromat in action. This firsthand experience provided valuable insights as participants prepared for the workshop sessions.

The program offered aspiring laundromat owners essential guidance on building a successful business, covering topics such as choosing the right location, securing financing, evaluating the decision to build versus buy, and managing daily operations. Structured sessions delivered foundational knowledge, while the close-knit setting encouraged open Q&A discussions, allowing attendees to address specific questions and receive personalized advice. This comprehensive approach equipped participants with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions as they move forward in the industry.

To support continued learning, each attendee was paired with a mentor—an experienced laundromat owner or CLA board member—who provided personalized guidance during the workshop and remains available as a resource as participants build their businesses.

Following the success of this inaugural workshop, CLA is pleased to announce upcoming “How to Start a Laundromat” workshops planned for Oak Brook, Charlotte, and Los Angeles.

Registration for these sessions will open soon, offering more aspiring laundromat owners the opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders.

For more information on future workshops, including registration and agenda details, visit

https://laundryassociation.org/how-to-start-a-laundromat

