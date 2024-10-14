Newswise — CHICAGO, IL (October 14, 2024) — The CLA, formerly the Coin Laundry Association, is excited to reveal the CLA World Elite Business Mastercard®, a financial solution crafted to cater exclusively to the distinctive financial needs of laundry owners: CLACard.org. The CLA card offers up to 2.1% unlimited cash back on all purchases, 3% cash back on laundry equipment and supplies, and an opportunity to get your CLA membership dues fully covered. These rewards were designed for business owners to be able to invest more into their business and add to their savings.



“The CLA World Business Mastercard® is a game-changer for laundry owners, offering unparalleled benefits that directly address the unique needs of our profession. This innovative card provides businesses with substantial cash-back rewards and a unique management platform to make managing your finances simple.” - Brian Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer

Key Highlights of the CLA World Elite Business Mastercard:

Up to Unlimited 2.1% Cash Back*: Enjoy the flexibility of earning up to 2.1% unlimited cash back on all purchases, empowering laundry owners to maximize their profit margins.

3% Cash Back On Laundry Equipment and Supplies*: you can earn 3% back on the first $30,000 of spend at any laundry equipment or supplies merchants.

Cover 100% of CLA Membership Dues*: The CLA World Elite Business Mastercard® offers a one-time opportunity for cardholders to earn a waiver of their annual CLA dues for unbeatable membership value.

No Annual Fees & Unlimited Employee Cards: The CLA World Elite Business Mastercard® has no annual fees, making it a cost-effective choice for laundry owners.

QuickBooks Integration: easily sync your credit card transactions into QuickBooks, so you can spend more time focusing on your business, and less on accounting hassle.

Included Expense Management Software: The included expense management platform allows businesses to issue free and unlimited cards to different users/departments/locations, manage all of their spend limits, track all of their spending in real-time, and request receipts or memos associated with each purchase.

Apply With No Effect on Personal Credit*: Applying for the CLA World Elite Business Mastercard has no impact on personal credit.

Learn more or apply today at CLACard.org to experience the new method of reinvesting into your business.





*Important Notice: Affiniti Finance, Inc. is the program manager of the CLA World Elite Business Mastercard and is responsible for its operations, including but not limited to card issuance, rewards, management, and customer service. Cardholders are encouraged to review the comprehensive terms and conditions provided by Affiniti Finance, Inc., which can be accessed at affiniti.finance/legal. Affiniti Finance, Inc is not an FDIC-insured institution. CLA World Elite Business Mastercard is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

You will earn a total reward of 3% cash back on the first $30,000 of eligible purchases (then 1% if you do not have autopay set-up, 2.1% if you have weekly autopay set-up, or 1.75% if you have semi-monthly autopay set-up) made at laundry product merchants. If you do not have autopay set-up, you will earn an unlimited 1% cash back reward on all other eligible purchases. In the event that you have set up autopay, you will earn an unlimited 2.1% cash back reward (with weekly autopay) or unlimited 1.75% cash back reward (with semi-monthly autopay) on all other eligible purchases. If you make $30,000 of eligible purchases within the first 3 months of being approved for your Account, you will receive a reward point bonus that equates to the monetary value of the Authorized Signer's most recent membership dues cost with the CLA (the "CLA Credit"), with a maximum ceiling of $599. This CLA Credit arrangement remains subject to the terms and conditions governing CLA membership, which shall remain binding and applicable.

