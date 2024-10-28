Newswise — OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (October 28, 2024) — CLA, formerly the Coin Laundry Association, is introducing the How to Start a Laundromat workshop, a one-day, in-person event designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs and investors with the tools needed to succeed in the growing laundry business. Scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Illinois, this workshop will provide practical guidance directly from successful laundromat operators, who will share real-world strategies on everything from selecting the right location to navigating financing options. Attendees will gain actionable insights from industry veterans, covering key considerations like building versus buying a laundromat.

“The surge of interest in the laundry industry has shown us that aspiring entrepreneurs need clear, actionable guidance to navigate the complexities of starting their own business,” said Brian Wallace, CLA President and CEO. “The How to Start a Laundromat workshop is designed to simplify the process, providing attendees with proven strategies directly from experienced laundromat operators. Participants will leave with the tools and confidence to turn their vision into a successful laundromat venture.”

The event kicks off on the evening of Monday, Nov. 11, with an exclusive tour of the World’s Largest Laundromat in Berwyn. This behind-the-scenes experience offers attendees a rare opportunity to observe a high-performing laundromat in action, serving as a valuable real-world reference for their own ventures.

The How to Start a Laundromat workshop, held on November 12, will cover a comprehensive range of topics designed to help new entrepreneurs navigate the critical decisions involved in opening a laundromat. Sessions will explore essential strategies for identifying the right location, evaluating the pros and cons of building a new laundromat versus buying an existing one, and understanding how to assess laundromats available for sale. Participants will also learn how to determine a laundromat's value and explore financing options tailored to the industry.

Beyond start-up strategies, the workshop will dive into the day-to-day operations of running a successful laundromat, including building strong vendor partnerships and managing operations for long-term growth. An open Q&A session will allow attendees to engage directly with seasoned operators, offering personalized advice to address the challenges they may face as they begin their journey.

To further support participants, each attendee will be paired with a mentor—an experienced laundromat owner or CLA board member— who will offer personalized guidance during the workshop and serve as a resource for future business development.

“We understand the challenges that come with starting a business, and we’ve created How to Start a Laundromat to offer new entrepreneurs a reliable foundation for success, offering expertise and ongoing support,” added Wallace. “Attendees will not only gain valuable insights but also build connections with seasoned professionals who can guide them well after the workshop ends.”

Registration for the How to Start a Laundromat workshop is now open, with rates starting at $599. For more information about the workshop, including registration and agenda details, visit https://laundryassociation.org/how-to-start-a-laundromat/

About CLA

CLA, formerly the Coin Laundry Association, is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers, service providers and distributors, and 1,000 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit laundryassociation.org.