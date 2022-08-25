Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, August 25, 2022 - The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) today announced 2023 board members who together with the board of directors will prioritize the organization’s focus and lead the CLA in its commitment to advance an evolving self-service laundry industry and improve the customer experience. Five reelected and one newly elected board members will work with active members who are comprised of store owner operators, manufacturers, distributors, and others conducting business or professional activities related to the self-service laundry industry.

The election was ratified earlier this month during the CLA’s annual meeting at the Clean Show in Atlanta. CLA board members are elected for staggered terms, so that approximately one third of the board of directors are elected annually by the membership to hold office for a two-year term.

Re-elected board members will resume their positions in 2023. The six board members are:

Re-elected - Todd Fener, Distributor, Laundry Owners Warehouse

Re-elected - Alex Harris, Distributor, Professional Laundry Systems, LLC

Re-elected - Yvette Morton Williams, Store Owner, Wash & Spin Coin Laundry

Re-elected - Dan Marrazzo, Store Owner, Laundry Depot

Re-elected - Neal Shapiro, Store Owner, Wash Time on Fullerton

Newly elected - Kevin Butorac, Distributor, Triad Laundry Equipment

The CLA is guided by its all-volunteer board of directors who serve as the policy and decision-making arm of the association. CLA board members steer the non-profit organization towards a sustainable future by adopting sound, ethical, legal governance and financial management policies, and by making sure adequate resources are available to advance the CLA mission. The board members’ work includes setting priorities that will equip store owner operators with the industry research, education and other resources required to create better, more successful businesses and positive impacts on the communities they serve.

CLA board members serve up to three consecutive two-year terms. Learn more about the CLA board of directors.

