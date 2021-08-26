Newswise — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has partnered with Clair Global, a worldwide production company that supplies reinforcement in professional audio, to deliver the pinnacle in live sound at HU’s upcoming Riverfront Concerts in Harrisburg. The Lititz-based company also is helping HU develop a certificate program in production and system integration.

Clair Global will handle all of HU Presents’ sound needs at four HU Presents shows throughout August and September of 2021 and is co-developing the certificate program designed to produce tomorrow’s live entertainment professionals.

“Providing hands-on experience cements the learning experience at Harrisburg University,” said Dr. Eric Darr, President of Harrisburg University. “Clair Global has set the standard in live music audio production, so who better to help develop a program for aspiring live event producers?”

In addition to supporting the live events industry, the partnership will help extend Clair Global’s professional recruitment efforts, said Professor Charles Palmer, HU Interactive Media Program lead.

“This program will help usher in a new generation of live event professions,” Palmer said. “This partnership will help extend Clair’s capabilities by identifying and training qualified applicants for the live events industry.”

“We are pleased to work with HU to develop a partnership, raise awareness of job/career opportunities in live entertainment at the highest level, and create pathways into those careers and jobs,” said Dave Lester, Director of Education & Safety at Clair Global.

HU Presents Riverfront Concerts, powered by PNC Bank, Dauphin County, and Comprehensive Financial Services, include:

• Young the Giant, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Saturday, Aug. 28

• Cage the Elephant, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

• Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

About Clair Global

Building on over 50 years of experience, Clair Global is a technology company known for boldly advancing technology-driven experiences. Specializing in live production services and integrated technology installations, Clair Global serves a wide range of vertical markets worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes providing audio, backline, communications and data for live productions as well as audio, video, lighting, IT services, control and broadcast for permanent installs. Clair Global innovates and delivers solutions that move, connect and inspire our world, like the newest Virtual Live Audience platform which allows audiences to virtually experience a live event or broadcast and provide real-time feedback for the main event. Clair Global is headquartered in Lititz, PA – with locations worldwide and is a proud member of the Rock Lititz Community.

About HU Presents

HU Presents is Midstate's leading source for indie music and entertainment's biggest names. HU Presents shows also provide hands-on experience to students enrolled in the University’s Live Entertainment course. For more information about HU’s Live Entertainment course, visit this link. Tickets purchased for all originally scheduled HU Presents concerts will be honored on rescheduled dates. For show dates, band information, and more, visit huconcertseries.com.

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private nonprofit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields. For more information on the University’s affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717-901-5146 or email, [email protected]. Follow on Twitter (@HarrisburgU) and Facebook (Facebook.com/HarrisburgU).