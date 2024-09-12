Cleaning, Safety and Organization Experts Join Forces for Baby Safety Month

American Cleaning Institute, Safe Kids Worldwide and Horderly unveil home safety guide

Survey Finds Nearly a Third of Americans Have Seen Unsafe Storage on Social Media

Newswise — Washington, D.C., September 12, 2024 -- In honor of Baby Safety Month in September, the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), Safe Kids Worldwide and Horderly are teaming up to help parents create safe and child-friendly spaces in all areas of the home.

The ACI Packets Up! campaign emphasizes the importance of proper laundry product use and storage to keep families safe. This is particularly important as many Americans follow the dangerous social media trend of decanting products for aesthetic purposes, which unintentionally puts children at risk accidental exposure. According to a 2024 ACI survey, 36% of Americans believe they can enhance their laundry space with decorative jars or containers.

To combat this trend, ACI partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide and Horderly, a professional organizing company, to create a comprehensive home-safety guide for parents. The guide provides tips on creating childproof spaces in high-risk areas of the home.

“We’re dedicated to educating parents on safe and proper use of cleaning products, no matter where they are kept,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President of Communications and Outreach. “With Horderly and Safe Kids’ expertise, we demonstrate that, regardless of your storage spaces, it’s possible to keep them organized and attractive while prioritizing safety.”

Baby Safety Month offers a timely reminder to re-evaluate the safety of areas around your home, whether that be simply reorganizing and revamping or preparing to bring a new baby home.

“We’re excited to collaborate with ACI and Horderly to provide expert advice and information to help parents and caregivers safely store the household products that families rely on every day," says Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide.

"We want parents to understand that organizing is not just about aesthetics," adds Jamie Hord, co-founder of Horderly. "Properly organizing high-risk areas of the home ensures that parents can have peace of mind knowing that their little ones are protected."

The new home safety guide shares tips on:

Creating a safe laundry space without skimping on style

The dos and don’ts of storing cleaning products under the sink

Maximizing space in spare closets to keep cleaning supplies out of sight and organized

Making a medicine cabinet child-proof

Precautions to take to create a safe and sound sleeping environment for newborns

To find this new safety guide as well as additional resources to keep young children safe, parents can visit packetsup.com. Join the conversation on social media with #PacketsUp #StoreNotDecor.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

About Safe Kids Worldwide Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state, and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Learn more at safekids.org.

About Horderly

Horderly is a professional home organization company who helps their audience and clients live clutter-free and implement organized systems throughout their home to promote health, wealth and happiness throughout their life. Visit their website at horderly.com

About the Survey

The American Cleaning Institute Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between February 12th and February 19th, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of US adults ages 18+.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.