Newswise — CLEVELAND – James Voos, MD, Head Team Physician of the Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals’ Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, was named Vice President of the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) during the group’s annual meeting at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Timothy McAdams, MD, of Stanford University, was elected for a two-year term as President, to be followed by Voos as President in 2024.

“Dr. Voos has been a strong member of the NFLPS Board of Directors for the past few years. He will be a great Vice President and I look forward to serving with him in this important role,” said McAdams.

Dr. Voos, who also serves as the Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is a nationally renowned expert in the care of athletes and active patients of all ages, specializing in sports-related injuries of the knee, shoulder, and elbow. Dr. Voos is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine and has obtained the subspecialty Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in sports medicine.

“It is an honor to serve the NFL Physicians Society in this role. We are committed to advancing health and safety initiatives for football into the future,” said Voos.

Prior to serving as Chairman, Dr. Voos successfully launched and integrated the multispecialty University Hospitals Sports Medicine Institute serving as Division Chief of Sports Medicine and Medical Director to care for more than 50 Northeast Ohio professional, collegiate, youth and club organizations. Dr. Voos is now spearheading creation of the world-class Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex at UH Ahuja Medical Center’s Phase 2 Expansion, featuring a sports performance center, outpatient rehabilitation space, sports walk-in clinic and dedicated high-tech imaging. Additionally, he is Medical Director for the Cleveland Ballet.

While at the NFL combine, Dr. Voos also was selected to serve as Course Co-Director for the AOSSM/NFLPS/NFL Football Sports Medicine Course in 2023 and served as research presenter on tibia fractures in professional football players. UH Sports Medicine physicians are committed to the health and safety of football players at all levels and continue the tradition of research and translating new knowledge from pee wee to professionals.

Also at the combine, Sean Cupp, MD, Associate Director, Sports Medicine Institute, and a Cleveland Browns team physician, was chosen to serve on the NFL Mental Health Subcommittee.

Dr. Voos earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas where he was elected president of the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. He went on to complete an orthopedic surgery residency and sports medicine fellowship at the U.S. News & World Report #1 ranked Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. While in New York, he served as assistant team physician for the New York Giants and WNBA New York Liberty. Previously, he was a team physician for the Kansas City Chiefs and head physician for the Kansas City Ballet.

The NFL Physicians Society was founded in 1966. Its mission is to provide excellence in the medical and surgical care to the athletes in the NFL and to provide direction and support for the athletic trainers in charge of the care for these athletes.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.