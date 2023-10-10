Newswise — Tuesday, October 10, 2023, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic and RedSalud – a private healthcare network in Chile – have formed a joint advisory council with the goal of providing strategic and transparent leadership guidance in the areas of operations, growth and patient experience.

As a part of the new relationship, RedSalud will have access to Cleveland Clinic experts to help determine and prioritize strategic initiatives, leadership development and educational opportunities.

Cleveland Clinic is ranked as one of the world’s top hospital systems, according to Newsweek’s World Best Hospital 2023 list. Cleveland Clinic currently has 23 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient facilities globally, including locations in northeast Ohio, southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.

RedSalud is the largest private healthcare network in Chile, with 30 ambulatory clinics, nine hospitals and more than 40 dental clinics. RedSalud’s mission is to contribute to people living longer and better, through comprehensive medical and dental care focused on the patient and their family. RedSalud is committed to providing broad access, with high quality standards, according to the principles and values of the Chilean Chamber of Construction.

“We are excited to work with RedSalud and share best practices,” said Curtis Rimmerman, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Chair of International Operations. “Our goal is working with like-minded organisations around the world to promote excellent patient care and positively impact patients no matter the location.”

“We are honored to establish this joint advisory council with one of the most prestigious hospitals in the world,” said Sebastian Reyes, RedSalud Chief Executive Officer. “We hope that through this advisory agreement, the best of international health practices will be brought to our country, as Cleveland Clinic will share with us their expertise in quality, safety and patient experience.” Cleveland Clinic has cared for global patients for many years and works in international markets to collaborate with healthcare systems around the world. Cleveland Clinic works to understand customs and care priorities of international partners, as it shares best practices to support patient care locally.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE (United Arab Emirates); and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About RedSalud

RedSalud was founded in 2008 by the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC) to provide access to quality healthcare services to a significant portion of the Chilean population, and now is the largest private healthcare network in Chile. RedSalud offers its patients a comprehensive healthcare service through 9 hospitals, 30 ambulatory clinics and more than 40 dental clinics located throughout the country. In order to contribute to prevent diseases that are the leading causes of death in Chile, in 2022 the RedSalud Institute of Cancer was founded and in 2023 RedSalud opened an Advanced Cardiovascular Center, alongside prominent specialists and state-of-the-art equipment in the country. In RedSalud, we take pride in being a relevant private player in the hospital, outpatient, and dental sectors, and we also offer insurance plans and financing options to fulfill our corporate purpose of providing access to quality patient centered healthcare throughout the country. In 2022, there were 4.8 million outpatient medical encounters, 2.2 million dental services, and over 92,000 surgeries throughout RedSalud’s health system. Visit us at redsalud.cl | @RedSaludCChC