Newswise — 29, MARCH 2022, Cleveland and London: Cleveland Clinic announced today the opening of Cleveland Clinic London Hospital, a 184-bed state-of-the-art hospital, at 33 Grosvenor Place in central London. The facility is the newest location in Cleveland Clinic’s expanding global footprint and the second in London, following the opening of Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre in September 2021.

As part of one of the world’s top hospital systems – as determined in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list – Cleveland Clinic London provides patients access to a global network of physicians and specialists to provide the highest quality care, as well as world-class patient experience built around the best practices and core values of Cleveland Clinic. It will offer a doctor-led model of care that is innovative, empathetic and based on research and education.

The Cleveland Clinic health system, which employs more than 72,000 caregivers worldwide, has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery, the first face transplant in the United States, and most recently the first uterus transplant in the United States.

The eight-story facility will treat a wide range of complex conditions, with a focus on heart & vascular, digestive disease, neurosciences and orthopedics. The hospital has 184 inpatient beds, including 29 ICU beds and eight operating theaters, a 41-bed neurological rehabilitation ward and a staff of approximately 1,150 caregivers.

Equipped with the latest technology, Cleveland Clinic London has the ability to care for a complex patient population, supported by an acute admissions unit and 24/7 intensive care specialists in the ICU, a model that enhances patient safety and experience. Alongside its core focus areas, the hospital also offers a full range of medical sub-specialties and comprehensive services for imaging, labs and interventional radiology.

“For more than 100 years, Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of medical innovation and specialized health care,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. “We believe that touching more lives is our ethical imperative. With the opening of Cleveland Clinic London, we are extending our unique model of care to more patients than ever.”

Brian Donley, M.D., CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, said, “This is an eventful moment for the entire Cleveland Clinic family. We are excited to be bringing our unique model of care to the U.K., combining London’s world-renowned physicians and research with Cleveland Clinic’s 100-year history of technological advances and clinical expertise. We will provide patients with an unparalleled experience and the highest quality care.”

Cleveland Clinic’s latest facility combines the health system’s integrated care approach with its leadership in medical innovation to meet the unique needs of each patient. The hospital is equipped with the most advanced medical and surgical technologies, including innovative laser and robotic surgery capabilities. It will offer the most advanced minimally invasive procedures, such as transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVI); Cleveland Clinic was one of the early pioneering centers of TAVI and has since become a world leader in this specialized treatment.

Cleveland Clinic London is one of the first private hospitals in the U.K. that can conduct intraoperative imaging for brain and spinal cord disorders, a leading tool in preventing reoperations. The hospital is also equipped with a 41-bed neuro-rehabilitation suite with technologically advanced robotic equipment.

Cleveland Clinic London is also the first U.K. hospital to use advanced technology such as pharmacy barcoding and robot-powered medicine administration tracking, offering an additional level of safety in the delivery of medicine. Patients and caregivers will have access to the most advanced electronic medical records, allowing caregivers to make faster and more effective decisions about patient care, and giving the patient easier access to information about their treatment.

Cleveland Clinic is among the first hospitals in the United States to publish outcomes. Since 2004, it has required all clinical specialties to collect and publish comprehensive data every year. In 2008, the health system was the first to disclose industry relationships of our clinicians and again, in 2015, Cleveland Clinic was the first medical center to display patients’ ratings and comments about the care they receive. Cleveland Clinic London will report data and outcomes to key U.K. national registries. The hospital will publish detailed information on its treatment outcomes, with the goal of helping existing and future patients make informed decisions about their care options.

Originally built in the 1950’s as the headquarters for an energy company, 33 Grosvenor Place has been extensively renovated and redesigned to create a hospital environment that reflects the needs of Cleveland Clinic London patients and the future of healthcare in the U.K. The building – with the latest in design and innovation – alongside the organization’s top-quality talent and world-leading clinical excellence will offer an unparalleled patient experience that leverages state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

Cleveland Clinic places great importance on growing responsibly and modelling sustainable practices in healthcare and the communities in which it operates. Throughout the renovation process, the organization prioritized reducing the facility’s environmental impact, with 98% of the original building’s materials recycled. As a result, 33 Grosvenor Place will produce some of its own heat and power through a combined heat and power plant to significantly reduce carbon emissions. This highly energy-efficient solution is unusual in a building with a retained façade, such as 33 Grosvenor Place.

Cleveland Clinic London welcomes bookings from eligible members covered through all major domestic and international insurers, self-pay and embassy-sponsored patients. Outpatient services will continue to be offered at the Portland Place Outpatient Centre in Harley Street Medical area.

To book an appointment, patients can fill out the Request an Appointment form online or contact the Call Centre at +44 (0)20 3423 7500. Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. BST and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. BST. Patients located outside of the U.K. call +44 (0)20 3423 8000.

###

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Editor’s Note: Cleveland Clinic News Service is available to provide broadcast-quality interviews and B-roll upon request.

About Cleveland Clinic London

Cleveland Clinic London is the latest location in Cleveland Clinic’s expanding global footprint, allowing Cleveland Clinic to extend its model of care to more patients than ever. Cleveland Clinic London hospital opened on March 29, 2022. It has 184 inpatient beds, including 29 ICU beds; eight operating rooms; a full imaging suite; endoscopy and cardiac catheterization laboratories; day case rooms for surgery; and a full neurological suite with rehabilitation. In addition to comprehensive cardiovascular and thoracic services, it offers orthopedics, digestive diseases, urology, neurosciences, ear, nose and throat, general surgery, general practice, and executive health. Cleveland Clinic London consists of a hospital and an outpatient center. Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre, a six-story, 28,000-square foot building at Portland Place, in the Harley Street Medical Area. Visit us at clevelandcliniclondon.uk/. Follow us at twitter.com/clecliniclondon. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/tag/london.