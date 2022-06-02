Cleveland Clinic cancer researchers are involved with more than 50 studies that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 3—7, 2022.

Key research from Cleveland Clinic focuses on advancements in the prevention and risk reduction in melanoma; care delivery and treatment in myelofibrosis, metastatic urothelial cancer and prostate cancer; and disparities in research funding and screenings. Some research highlights our experts can discuss are listed below. They can also provide outside perspective on other ASCO presentations.

Germline predisposition in oncologic and dermatologic melanoma cohorts.

MOMENTUM: Phase 3 randomized study of momelotinib (MMB) versus danazol (DAN) in symptomatic and anemic myelofibrosis (MF) patients previously treated with a JAK inhibitor.

MAIN-CAV: Phase III randomized trial of maintenance cabozantinib and avelumab versus avelumab after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) (Alliance A032001).

Defining “platinum-ineligible” patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

Disparities in NCI and nonprofit organization funding and effect on cancers with high incidence rates among Black patients and mortality rates.

Open-label, phase 2, multicenter study of lasofoxifene (LAS) combined with abemaciclib (Abema) for treating pre- and postmenopausal women with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2− breast cancer and an ESR1 mutation after progression on prior therapies.

Breast cancer screening in persons experiencing homelessness.

Comparison of characteristics and outcomes of young onset versus average onset pancreatobiliary adenocarcinoma.

The association of germline HSD3B1 genotype with outcomes in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with or without enzalutamide (ENZA) [ARCHES].

Next-generation sequencing (NGS): How often is testing performed too late?