Newswise — Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and men in the United States. It causes one in every four U.S. deaths.

Since 1995, Cleveland Clinic has ranked number one in cardiac care, according to U.S. News & World Report. Patients travel from all 50 states and 136 countries to Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute for expert care and exceptional outcomes.

This “Galentine’s Day,” Feb 13, a new fundraiser allows “gal pals” around the country to support women’s heart health research at Cleveland Clinic. The research aimed at discovering treatments and identify preventative measures that will stop heart disease in women before it begins.

American Greetings and Cleveland Clinic partnered to encourage the celebration of healthy hearts everywhere. With each $14 donation, a “Galentine’s Day” e-card will be delivered through American Greetings virtual greeting card product, Creatacard™. 100% of the money raised will be donated to heart research underway at Cleveland Clinic.

Each Creatacard™ can be customized by the donor with personal photos, a message and signature before it’s delivered. Donations can be made at https://www.americangreetings.com/CCF-Womens-Valentines.

About American Greetings

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life’s special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to “make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day.” American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company’s brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.