Newswise — Wednesday, February 15, 2023: Cleveland Clinic London will open a new medical outpatient building at 77 Coleman Street in the City of London, Cleveland Clinic Moorgate Outpatient Centre, which will welcome patients in autumn 2023 for outpatient appointments, diagnostics (including MRI), and general practice appointments.

Following the opening of Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre in September 2021 and the 184-bed Cleveland Clinic London hospital at 33 Grosvenor Place in March 2022, this new 13,000 square foot facility is the latest Cleveland Clinic London location that will provide access to the highest quality care. The newest location is situated a short walk from the Elizabeth Line station at Moorgate.

“We are excited to be expanding our London footprint with a third location, in the heart of the City of London,” said Tommaso Falcone, M.D., Interim CEO of Cleveland Clinic London “This will extend our unique model of care to more patients, with fast access to consultants, GPs and diagnostic services in a state-of-the-art facility. ”

Cleveland Clinic Moorgate Outpatient Centre is the latest addition to Cleveland Clinic’s growing global health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, and more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Cleveland Clinic London has welcomed almost 60,000 patients across its hospital and Portland Place Outpatient Centre since opening. Providing the first Cleveland Clinic facilities in Europe, Cleveland Clinic London offers leading specialists and the very latest technology to deliver the highest quality of care for the most complex patient cases. Cleveland Clinic London hospital is an eight-story facility that treats a wide range of complex conditions, with a focus on heart and vascular, digestive disease, neurosciences and orthopedics. The hospital has 29 ICU beds, eight operating theaters, and a 42-bed neurological rehabilitation ward.

Appointment booking is welcome from eligible members covered through all major domestic and international insurers, self-pay and embassy-sponsored patients.

Cleveland Clinic London will begin accepting bookings for its Cleveland Clinic Moorgate Outpatient Centre location in autumn 2023.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About Cleveland Clinic London

Cleveland Clinic London is the latest location in Cleveland Clinic’s expanding global footprint, allowing Cleveland Clinic to extend its model of care to more patients than ever. Cleveland Clinic London hospital opened on March 29, 2022. It has 184 inpatient beds, including 29 ICU beds; eight operating rooms; a full imaging suite; endoscopy and cardiac catheterization laboratories; day case rooms for surgery; and a full neurological suite with rehabilitation. In addition to comprehensive cardiovascular and thoracic services, it offers orthopedics, digestive diseases, urology, neurosciences, ear, nose and throat, general surgery, general practice, and executive health. Cleveland Clinic London consists of a hospital and an outpatient center. Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre, a six-story, 28,000-square foot building at Portland Place, in the Harley Street Medical Area. Visit us at clevelandcliniclondon.uk/. Follow us at twitter.com/clecliniclondon. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/tag/london.