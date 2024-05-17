Newswise — The Cleveland Clinic ReCOVer Clinic will now be enrolling Long COVID patients in the NIH RECOVER-VITAL clinical study. The study will determine whether PAXLOVID, an antiviral drug used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID infections, can be used to treat Long COVID.

It is estimated that 7.5% of adults in the United States experience long COVID after recovering from their initial infection. Symptoms of Long COVID, lasting 28 days or longer after initial infections, include exhaustion, brain fog, dizziness, fast heart rate, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues and neurological issues.

Individual must meet the following criteria to become a ReCOVer clinic patient:

Present a positive PCR or at home COVID-19 test indicating infection

Ongoing or new symptoms at least 28 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Kristin Englund and Dr. Bill Lago from Cleveland Clinic are available to discuss the latest findings of the reCOVer Clinic and how this trial will impact the treatment options for those with long COVID across the United States.

The reCOVer Clinic began in February of 2021 and has since seen over 2500 patients.