Newswise — Cleveland: Timothy Chan, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic's Global Center for Immunotherapy and Precision Immuno-Oncology and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Endowed Chair in Immunotherapy and Precision Immuno-Oncology, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

The National Academy of Medicine recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, healthcare and public health.

A renowned immuno-oncology and cancer genomics expert, Dr. Chan joined Cleveland Clinic in 2020 to found and lead the Global Center for Immunotherapy and Precision Immuno-Oncology, which brings together multidisciplinary experts from across the global health system to advance research and treatment related to the rapidly growing field of immuno-oncology.

“Tim is a pioneer in cancer genomics and immuno-oncology and is truly deserving of this prestigious honor,” said Serpil Erzurum, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Chief Research and Academic Officer. “Under his leadership, we are already seeing how immunotherapy is revolutionizing treatment for many types of cancer. As a clinician, researcher and innovator, he has inspired and enabled clinicians and scientists throughout the enterprise to advance personalized cancer care and move promising new therapies into patient care.”

Dr. Chan is a staff member in the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute. He is also professor of medicine, co-director of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and co-leader of the Immune Oncology Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Chan’s research lab investigates the genomic and immunologic drivers of tumor development and treatment response, with special interest in tumor immunology and immunotherapy development. He has published over 280 articles in peer-reviewed journals, made landmark discoveries in his field and received numerous awards, including the National Cancer Institute Outstanding Investigator Award in 2018.

Dr. Chan joined Cleveland Clinic from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell School of Medicine, where he led the Immunogenomics and Precision Oncology Platform and was a tenured professor, the Paine Webber Chair, and the Translational Oncology Division chair. Dr. Chan earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in genetics from Johns Hopkins University, where he also completed a residency in radiation oncology and a postdoctoral fellowship in the division of tumor biology. He is board certified in radiation oncology and is an elected member of the Association of American Physicians (AAP).

“It is my honor to welcome this truly exceptional class of new members to the National Academy of Medicine,” said NAM President Dr. Victor J. Dzau. “Their contributions to health and medicine are unparalleled, and their leadership and expertise will be essential to helping the NAM tackle today’s urgent health challenges, inform the future of health care, and ensure health equity for the benefit of all around the globe.”

The NAM is well represented by Cleveland Clinic staff. Among the many distinguished physicians and scientists elected are: the late Irvine H. Page, M.D. (1970), first chair of the Division of Research; the late Bernadine P. Healy, M.D. (1987), former chair of the Lerner Research Institute; George R. Stark, Ph.D. (2002), former chair of the Lerner Research Institute; Toby Cosgrove, M.D. (2013), former Cleveland Clinic CEO and President; Charis Eng, M.D., Ph.D. (2010), founding chair of the Genomic Medicine Institute; Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D. (2016), chair of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences; and Dr. Erzurum (2017).

