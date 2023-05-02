You may have read the news through your itchy, red eyes. Allergies are lasting longer and becoming stronger. Plants are leafing and blooming earlier, and the overall growing season is lasting longer across much of the U.S., according to Climate Central. And that means our allergic reactions to these blooming plants are becoming more intense. For millions of Americans that suffer from seasonal allergies (pollen and mold), climate change is exacerbating an earlier, longer, and overall worse allergy season. A recent study found that North American pollen seasons became longer (by 20 days on average) and more intense (21% increase in concentrations) from 1990 to 2018. In California, the recent heavy rains are causing significant pollen levels, which may stretch into June or July.

So what can you do, aside from the usual medications and precautions? You can stay informed. The National Allergy Bureau has a great resource to track pollen and mold levels in your area. The yearly report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) ranks cities based on pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use, and the availability of board-certified allergists (I feel you, Wichita, Kansas). You can also stay up-to-date on the latest allergy research posted in the Allergies channel on Newswise.

Below are some of the latest headlines on Allergies.

