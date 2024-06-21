Research Alert

Newswise — In the process of upgrading biogas to biomethane for gas grid injection or use as a vehicle fuel, biogenic carbon dioxide (CO₂) is separated and normally emitted to the atmosphere. Meanwhile, there are a number of ways of utilizing CO₂ to reduce the dependency on fossil carbon sources. This article assesses the climate performance of liquefied biomethane for road transport with different options for utilization or storage of CO₂. The analysis is done from a life cycle perspective, covering the required and avoided processes from biogas production to the end use of biomethane and CO₂. The results show that all of the studied options for CO₂ utilization can improve the climate performance of biomethane, in some cases contributing to negative CO₂ emissions. One of the best options, from a climate impact perspective, is to use the CO₂ internally to produce more methane, although continuous supply of hydrogen from renewable sources can be a challenge. Another option that stands out is concrete curing, where CO₂ can both replace conventional steam curing and be stored for a long time in mineral form. Storing CO₂ in geological formations can also lead to negative CO₂ emissions. However, with such long-term storage solutions, opportunities to recycle biogenic CO₂ are lost, together with the possibility of de-fossilizing processes that require carbon, such as chemical production and horticulture.

