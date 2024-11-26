Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 26, 2024) —Federal forecasters are expecting a La Niña climate pattern to form in the coming months, according to the updated U.S. Winter Weather Outlook report released Thursday by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

La Niña conditions are characterized by cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator, which typically leads to drier and warmer conditions in the southern tier of the U.S., and cooler, wetter weather in the northern tier.

Paul Roundy, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at the University at Albany, studies waves in the tropical atmosphere and ocean, including how these waves interact with the El Nino Southern Oscillation Cycle (ENSO). ENSO is made up of two oscillating weather conditions that are known as El Niño and La Niña.

Roundy said that although this La Niña is likely to remain weak and have a shorter duration than other historical episodes, it could bring colder than average temperatures to parts of the U.S.

“Although borderline to weak La Niña conditions are likely for this winter, it may favor more cold surges into regions east of the Rocky Mountains than we have seen in recent years. Subseasonal signals are favoring surges of cold starting in early December, so this winter may average a colder than normal December to January in the eastern United States.”

