Newswise — As part of Climate Week NYC, Columbia Engineering will celebrate a week of events bringing together researchers and experts at the forefront of developing solutions to help the planet and society.

In addition to the featured events, this year’s Climate Week will kick off the new Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI exploring some of the most fascinating topics in AI.

"Climate Week at Columbia Engineering is an opportunity to share some of our most ambitious efforts in addressing climate concerns guided by our Engineering for Humanity vision. Our deep and broad expertise in leading cross-disciplinary efforts and developing solutions to address global climate challenges are paving the way for a more sustainable future. With our partners in and outside of Columbia, we are working together, at this critical moment, to make a real impact." – Shih-Fu Chang, Dean, Columbia Engineering

Monday, September 23, 2024 Sustainable Cloud Computing and AI - Hosted by the Data Science Institute, Columbia Engineering, and IBM Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Register

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Accelerating Commercial Fusion: the Role of Industry and Academia Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Register

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 CEEC Fall Symposium: Climate Solutions for Sustainable Energy, Chemicals, and Materials Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) & Carleton Commons (Mudd Building)



Time: 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM More Info

Thursday, September 26, 2024 ClimateWeek NYC + LEAP: Climate Change and Flood Risk Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2) Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Register

Catalyzing Climate Innovations in the Global South Launch Event for EarthON Foundation Fellowship and Regranting Program Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)



Time: 2:45 PM - 6:00 PM Register

Friday, September 27, 2024 Towards Sustainable Cities: Clean Air and Energy Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2) Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Register

Future of Computational Sciences: Learning from the AI Revolution Inaugural lecture in the Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) Time: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Register