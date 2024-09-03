Newswise — As part of Climate Week NYC, Columbia Engineering will celebrate a week of events bringing together researchers and experts at the forefront of developing solutions to help the planet and society. 

In addition to the featured events, this year’s Climate Week will kick off the new Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI exploring some of the most fascinating topics in AI.

"Climate Week at Columbia Engineering is an opportunity to share some of our most ambitious efforts in addressing climate concerns guided by our Engineering for Humanity vision. Our deep and broad expertise in leading cross-disciplinary efforts and developing solutions to address global climate challenges are paving the way for a more sustainable future. With our partners in and outside of Columbia, we are working together, at this critical moment, to make a real impact." – Shih-Fu Chang, Dean, Columbia Engineering

Monday, September 23, 2024

Sustainable Cloud Computing and AI - Hosted by the Data Science Institute, Columbia Engineering, and IBM

Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR)

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Register

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Accelerating Commercial Fusion: the Role of Industry and Academia

Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) 

Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM 

Register

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

CEEC Fall Symposium: Climate Solutions for Sustainable Energy, Chemicals, and Materials

Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) & Carleton Commons (Mudd Building)

Time: 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM

More Info

Thursday, September 26, 2024

ClimateWeek NYC + LEAP: Climate Change and Flood Risk

Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Register

Catalyzing Climate Innovations in the Global South

Launch Event for EarthON Foundation Fellowship and Regranting Program

Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)

Time: 2:45 PM - 6:00 PM

Register

Friday, September 27, 2024

Towards Sustainable Cities: Clean Air and Energy

Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Register

Future of Computational Sciences: Learning from the AI Revolution

Inaugural lecture in the Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI

Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR)

Time: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Register

Visit the Research site of Columbia Engineering to see related research projects at the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Science, and visit the Climate School to see more Climate Week events at Columbia.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence Climate Science Energy Engineering Environmental Health Technology Scientific Meetings
KEYWORDS
Artificial Intelligence Sustainable Energy Climate Solutions Climate Change Climate Innovations Engineering
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY