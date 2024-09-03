Newswise — As part of Climate Week NYC, Columbia Engineering will celebrate a week of events bringing together researchers and experts at the forefront of developing solutions to help the planet and society.
In addition to the featured events, this year’s Climate Week will kick off the new Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI exploring some of the most fascinating topics in AI.
"Climate Week at Columbia Engineering is an opportunity to share some of our most ambitious efforts in addressing climate concerns guided by our Engineering for Humanity vision. Our deep and broad expertise in leading cross-disciplinary efforts and developing solutions to address global climate challenges are paving the way for a more sustainable future. With our partners in and outside of Columbia, we are working together, at this critical moment, to make a real impact." – Shih-Fu Chang, Dean, Columbia Engineering
Monday, September 23, 2024
Sustainable Cloud Computing and AI - Hosted by the Data Science Institute, Columbia Engineering, and IBM
Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR)
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Accelerating Commercial Fusion: the Role of Industry and Academia
Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR)
Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CEEC Fall Symposium: Climate Solutions for Sustainable Energy, Chemicals, and Materials
Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR) & Carleton Commons (Mudd Building)
Time: 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 26, 2024
ClimateWeek NYC + LEAP: Climate Change and Flood Risk
Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Catalyzing Climate Innovations in the Global South
Launch Event for EarthON Foundation Fellowship and Regranting Program
Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)
Time: 2:45 PM - 6:00 PM
Friday, September 27, 2024
Towards Sustainable Cities: Clean Air and Energy
Location: Tang Family Hall, Columbia Engineering Innovation Hub (2276 12th Avenue, Flr 2)
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Future of Computational Sciences: Learning from the AI Revolution
Inaugural lecture in the Columbia Engineering Lecture Series in AI
Location: Davis Auditorium (412 Schapiro CEPSR)
Time: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Visit the Research site of Columbia Engineering to see related research projects at the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Science, and visit the Climate School to see more Climate Week events at Columbia.