Since dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) were first reported, six types of dental SCs (DSCs) have been isolated and identified. DSCs originating from the craniofacial neural crest exhibit dental-like tissue differentiation potential and neuro-ectodermal features. As a member of DSCs, dental follicle SCs (DFSCs) are the only cell type obtained at the early developing stage of the tooth prior to eruption. Dental follicle tissue has the distinct advantage of large tissue volume compared with other dental tissues, which is a prerequisite for obtaining a sufficient number of cells to meet the needs of clinical applications. Furthermore, DFSCs exhibit a significantly higher cell proliferation rate, higher colony-formation capacity, and more primitive and better anti-inflammatory effects than other DSCs. In this respect, DFSCs have the potential to be of great clinical significance and translational value in oral and neurological diseases, with natural advantages based on their origin. Lastly, cryopreservation preserves the biological properties of DFSCs and enables them to be used as off-shelf products for clinical applications. This review summarizes and comments on the properties, application potential, and clinical transformation value of DFSCs, thereby inspiring novel perspectives in the future treatment of oral and neurological diseases.