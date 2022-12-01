Newswise — Like traditional athletes, esports competitors are susceptible to injuries caused by overuse or strain of muscles as they practice/compete for long periods of time.

Esports clinicians help athletes prevent and recover from common injuries such as tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, tendon strains, back and posture problems, and more.

To spotlight the crucial role health and performance specialists play in the rapidly growing esports and video gaming industry, Harrisburg University (HU) of Science and Technology, Esports Health and Performance Institute, and the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Academy of Leadership and Innovation will co-host the Esports Health and Performance Foundations webinar in January. The webinar will be followed by a day-long Clinical Foundations in Esports certification course presented by HU’s Exercise Science Program and Esports Health and Performance Institute in April.

The introductory, one-hour webinar will take place from 8-9 p.m. EST on January 24. The Clinical Foundations in esports course will take place at Harrisburg University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST on April 1.

“Esports medicine and performance demands have risen significantly over the past few years, and very little education on esports is available in traditional medical programs. The Esports Health and Performance Foundation webinar and Clinical Foundations in Esports certification course help fill this knowledge gap and prepare physical therapists, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, and more to apply their skills to the esports industry,” said Dr. Caitlin McGee, who has specialized in esports and orthopedic medicine since 2015. “Having more qualified providers in esports will push esports performance forward, provide better support for teams, and improve player longevity. There’s very clearly a need, based on both our experience working with teams and based on the research on pain and injury in esports and gaming. We’re thrilled to be able to address that need.”

Clinicians with an interest in esports and the roles available to health and performance specialists in the field are encouraged to attend the webinar and class. The webinar will help participants understand:

Esports and the levels at which it takes place.

The role healthcare providers play in esports.

How to start engaging with this demographic.

The Esports Health and Performance Institute Certification.

The Clinical Foundations in Esports course will be limited to 50 participants. The course will cover:

Understanding the performance and health landscape of esports.

Principles of posture and ergonomics.

Esports technique.

Common injuries and performance considerations.

Current research.

Featured course presenters include:

Dr. Caitlin McGee, PT, DPT, MS, received her undergraduate degree in Neuroscience and Exercise and Sport Science from Ursinus College and her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Delaware. She has been working in esports and orthopedic medicine since 2015. She is an editor of the Handbook of Esports Medicine, the first clinical textbook for the field of esports health and performance, serves as an associate editor for the Annals of Esports research, and has published research on the topic of tendinopathies in esports.

Dr. Matthew Hwu, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the Western University of Health Sciences and completed an Orthopedic Physical Therapy residency program through Kaiser Permanente, Southern California. He has been working in esports since 2015 and is currently the Head of Esports Medicine and Performance at KSE Esports where has developed systems and structures to support the health and performance of the players.

Dr. Elliot Smithson PT, DPT, MS, ATC, EMT, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida in Athletic Training, his Master’s degree from Marshall University in Athletic Training, and his doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. He has been working in sports and entertainment medicine since 2013 and transitioned into esports medicine in 2019.

Dr. Kevin Ho, PT, Ph.D., is an Associate Lecturer in the Discipline of Physiotherapy at the School of Health Sciences. He completed his Ph.D. in the relationship between sleep and musculoskeletal pain in 2020 at the University of Sydney. His current research investigates the prevalence and management of musculoskeletal injuries in esports.

Anyone with a clinical background who is interested in attending the introductory webinar can register at this https://www.aptahpa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1693513 For more information and to register for the Clinical Foundations in Esports course, click https://summits.harrisburgu.edu/esports/

