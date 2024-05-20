Newswise — A new clinical trial studying whether a compound derived from licorice root will affect prostate cancer in patients is now open at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study will be the first to assess whether the natural product has anti-cancer effects that could benefit patients as they await surgical treatment.

The study was designed with community input to better reach and serve Black male patients, who suffer higher mortality rates from prostate cancer while remaining underrepresented in trials.

The trial is managed by the University of Illinois Cancer Center at UIC, and led by Dr. Natalie Reizine, assistant professor in the College of Medicine and a member of the UI Cancer Center.

Patients recently diagnosed with prostate cancer will be invited to enroll in the trial and receive a daily dose of glycyrrhizin, the active compound in licorice root, in the weeks between diagnosis and surgery. Researchers will then assess how the therapy affects biomarkers such as prostate-specific antigen and the pathology of tumor samples taken during surgery.

The clinical trial will provide scientific evidence about the effects of a plant that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for gastrointestinal issues, cough and arthritis. Reizine said that conversations about licorice root and other natural compounds with her patients inspired the study.

“When I engage with patients about supplements, there's a lot more mutual respect in terms of talking about the importance of diet and exercise,” Reizine said. “So I wondered if a clinical trial focused on integrative medicine could potentially be a facilitator for clinical trial enrollment.”

The study will also encourage enrollment of Black men, who suffer higher mortality rates from prostate cancer while remaining underrepresented in trials. The trial formed a community advisory board with local organizations to ensure that the study and dissemination of its results align with community needs and perspectives.

“The specific goal here is to be trustworthy,” said Yamilé Molina, associate director for community outreach and engagement at the UI Cancer Center. “It’s about thinking through how we elevate community voice to be part of study leadership and dissemination.”