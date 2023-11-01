BYLINE: Clocks Fall Back This Weekend! Are You a Early Bird or Night Owl?"

Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • What makes someone a morning person vs. a night person? (SOT@ 0:14, TRT 0:31)
  • Is it better to be an early bird rather than a night owl? (SOT@ 0:53, TRT 0:23)
  • Do early birds live longer than night owls? (SOT@ 1:25, TRT 0:50)
  • Do diet and exercise play a role in whether you are an early bird or night owl? (SOT@ 2:24, TRT 0:29)
  • If you’re a night owl, should you try to change your sleep pattern? (SOT@ 3:02, TRT 0:29)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 3:30, TRT 1:06

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes. Should you have any questions, please contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Exercise and Fitness Health Food Healthcare
KEYWORDS
fall back Daylight Saving Daylight Saving Time Daylight Savings Daylight Savings Time Sleep Clock Clocks Sleep Time sleep timing sleep tips Diet Diet - Nutrition Diet and Excercise Diet And Exercise Exercise
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You