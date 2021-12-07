Abstract

Events occurring close in time are often linked in memory, providing an episodic timeline and a framework for those memories. Recent studies suggest that memories acquired close in time are encoded by overlapping neuronal ensembles, but whether dendritic plasticity plays a role in linking memories is unknown. Using activity-dependent labeling and manipulation, as well as longitudinal one- and two-photon imaging of RSC somatic and dendritic compartments, we show that memory linking is not only dependent on ensemble overlap in the retrosplenial cortex, but also on branch-specific dendritic allocation mechanisms. These results demonstrate a causal role for dendritic mechanisms in memory integration and reveal a novel set of rules that govern how linked, and independent memories are allocated to dendritic compartments.