Newswise — People may endure cognitive changes as they get older, including forgetfulness and a loss of their capacity for multitasking or concentration. Although these changes are typical, they can be upsetting for elderly people. Writing down vital information, utilising a daily calendar, and putting easily misplaced items in specified places are some methods to help healthy older persons with forgetfulness. However, it is crucial to get evaluated in order to identify the underlying reason and put an effective treatment plan in place when memory and cognitive issues are apparent and interfere with daily functioning. Unfortunately, people, family, friends, and even doctors sometimes discount memory loss as a natural aspect of becoming older. The Alzheimer's Association has advised that people and their families be aware of 10 warning signs because significant memory loss may be an indication of a more serious condition like dementia or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). These warning signs include memory issues that interfere with daily life, difficulties with planning or solving problems, difficulties finishing tasks, problems understanding visual images and spatial relationships, new issues with speaking or writing, losing things, deteriorating judgement, withdrawal from social activities, and changes in mood and personality. It is advised to get a complete evaluation if several of these symptoms are present.

