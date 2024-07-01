Newswise — OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, JULY 1, 2024 – The largest trade organization dedicated to the vended laundry industry is excited to announce an update to its branding, including its name. The Coin Laundry Association will now be known as simply “CLA,” with each of the three letters signifying an action that the highly respected organization makes possible for its 1500+ members (connect, learn, advocate). Additionally, its refreshed tagline, “the preeminent resource for laundry professionals”, speaks to its unwavering commitment to provide valuable and tangible resources to those members. As of today, CLA has begun rolling out the refreshed name and brand look across its social channels and email communications to members. Members of the community will continue to see the new branding replace the previous brand look throughout the year.

Founded in 1960, the association has empowered thousands of store owners, investors, manufacturers and distributors to successfully navigate industry shifts — from the dramatic rise in cashless payments to the demand for value-add services like wash and fold. Now CLA is adopting a refreshed name and look to reflect its dedication to staying current and helping the vended laundry community do the same.

"Updating our name and branding felt like the perfect step forward as we continue to evolve alongside the vended laundry industry," said CLA President and CEO Brian Wallace. "Our commitment to supporting our members remains unwavering, and this rebranding underscores our dedication to innovation and growth while continuing to provide the same high level of support and resources that our members rely on."

No changes will be made to the market insights and opportunities CLA provides to its members, such as white papers and training kits focused on best practices, exclusive discounts on solutions vetted by the association, advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels and in-person events like the Wash-Dry-Fold Workshop, September 18-20, in Nashville, Tenn. As always, CLA’s offerings will feature updated content designed to keep members ahead of trends and other factors that impact their businesses.

For more information about CLA, membership benefits and upcoming events, visit coinlaundry.org.

# # #

About CLA

CLA (formerly the Coin Laundry Association) is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit coinlaundry.org.



