Newswise — VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole-Parmer, an Antylia Scientific company, is pleased to reintroduce peristaltic pumps to enhance its industry-leading line of fluid handling solutions.

For the first time ever, Cole-Parmer has teamed up with UK-based manufacturer Watson-Marlow to offer innovative peristaltic pumps optimized for an array of laboratory, pharmaceutical, and industrial settings. With a combined 137 years of leadership in fluid path technology, these two trusted brands provide industry-leading products and service backed by a Cole-Parmer 100% fit, flow, and performance guarantee.

The 100 Series (120S and 120U) peristaltic pumps offer convenient preconfigured drive and pump head options for off-the-shelf use in fermentation, cell culture, and numerous other applications. The 300 Series (323S and 323Du) peristaltic pumps feature interchangeable modular components for added flexibility.

With the reintroduction of peristaltic pumps, Cole-Parmer once again supplies a world-class complete fluid handling solution, including our recently relaunched full range of Cole-Parmer branded tubing, fittings, parts, and accessories. Tubing options include specialized formulations for use in pharmaceutical, clinical, automotive, water treatment, and food and beverage applications. Fittings are made from high-grade PVC/PBA-free materials in an ISO Class 7 cleanroom to ensure integrity and compliance with national and international standards, including USP, NSF, and GMP.

To complement these high-quality products, Cole-Parmer is committed to providing responsive customer service and ongoing technical support. The company's dedicated specialists have decades of experience collaborating with customers to develop customized solutions with guaranteed flow rates.

Jon Salkin, CEO of Cole-Parmer, commented: "We're excited to once again be a true one-stop-shop solution for the global fluid handling community. With Watson-Marlow's precision-engineered pumps and Cole-Parmer branded tubing and other consumables, our customers can shop with confidence and accelerate scientific discovery."

About Cole-Parmer

