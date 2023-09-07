Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Colin Franz as one of the 2023 Scientific Impact Award recipients for his significant contribution as senior author of The Distribution of Acquired Peripheral Nerve Injuries Associated With Severe COVID-19 Implicate a Mechanism of Entrapment Neuropathy: A Multicenter Case Series and Clinical Feasibility Study of a Wearable, Wireless Pressure Sensor, published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation.

“It’s an honor to receive this award from the AANEM since it’s the organization that best represents my peers and my medical subspecialty,” said Dr. Franz. “There is no greater honor than to be recognized by your colleagues, who you look up to and inspire you.”

Dr. Franz, currently serving as the director of the EDX laboratory at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab hospital and a physician in the Lois Insolia ALS Clinic at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, focuses on enhancing the treatment of patients with peripheral nerve injuries to maximize their functional recovery. His research spans various areas, from utilizing transient implanted devices to deliver therapeutics directly to regenerating axons, to investigating the impact of individual genetic differences on neurotrauma outcomes and regeneration capacity using human neurons derived from patient-derived pluripotent stem cells.

Dr. Franz’s research is supported by prestigious organizations including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Belle Carnell Regenerative Neurorehabilitation Fund. Dr. Franz will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org and social media.

###