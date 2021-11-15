Newswise — Ottawa/Washington D.C. – The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is hosting a free webinar series featuring scientific updates and research presentations from the University of British Columbia and other leading Canadian Universities.

The webinars will elevate food safety, nutrition and product science across a breadth of interesting and important topics and serve to share findings amongst Canadian and U.S. audiences.

Please join us as we share new understandings and discoveries of food safety and nutrition science across North America.

The Food Safety and Science Across Canada series continues with the following event hosted by the University of British Columbia on November 18, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET.

Topics: Novel Food processing; Novel thermal processing; Novel non-thermal processing; Novel Dehydration technologies; Novel Encapsulation Technologies; Sustainability in Food Processing

Preparing for the Future Food: Novel Food Processing Technologies

Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, Endowed Professor in Food & Beverage Innovation, UBC

Novel Drying Technologies

Dr. Alberto Baledelli, Research Associate, UBC

Pulsed Light

Mr. Ronit Mandal, PhD Candidate, UBC

Encapsulation and Buccal Delivery of Nutraceuticals

Yigong Guo, PhD Candidate, UBC

Nanofibrils in Food Processing

Dr. Derek Dee, Assistant Professor, UBC

Please join us for this webinar to learn more about a range of food safety, nutrition and product issues and scientific contributions.

And stay tuned as another webinar is scheduled for this winter with scientists from Dalhousie University and the University of Manitoba – details to come.

Register here

For the University of British Columbia event on November 18 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. The webinar series above was supported by IAFNS Scientific Leadership Council. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org