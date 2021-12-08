Newswise — Washington D.C. -- Don't miss out on innovations in the food safety and nutrition sectors. Register today for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ upcoming virtual Science Innovation Showcase on December 14 and 15!

This exciting, virtual event will bring together university, industry, venture investment, non-profit and government experts to review, discuss, and advance innovations in the food and beverage ecosystem.

With the challenges of moving initial ideas into the market, this science-first and science- focused dialogue will include regulatory experts, innovation center faculty, nonprofit leaders and speakers from major corporations and emerging brands.

Topics include:

Analytical Approaches for Plant-Based Food Ingredients

AI and Outbreaks

Food Safety Considerations of Cultured Meat

New Food Ingredients from an Old Inedible Bean

Precision Prebiotics

Sweet and Bitter Molecular Models

Tagatose and Gut Health

Sampling Optimization for Pathogen Detection

The Science Innovation Showcase will review the science, the data and new technologies being used to innovate products that deliver performance while remaining cost effective and overcoming regulatory barriers.

By registering, you can expect to engage in discussions with representatives from government, industry and academia – along with investors and thought leaders at other non-profit organizations. Register now.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org