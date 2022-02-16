Newswise — Washington D.C. – According to a recent study, exposures to heavy metals like cadmium, arsenic and mercury in food were found to be below federal reference values for safety. However, intake of the metal lead from food and water in young children was found to be roughly equal to recent reference values set by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which may warrant further discussion on ways to reduce exposures.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) recently collaborated with the FDA’s Joint Institute on Food Safety and Applied Nutrition to develop an interactive, web-based Metal Dietary Exposure Screening Tool that can be used to rapidly evaluate potential health risks associated with the detection of heavy metals in foods and food ingredients. The metal screening tool was made possible by the availability of new federal reference values for metals and updated survey information on public exposures to heavy metals through the diet.

The goal of the U.S. FDA’s newly formed Toxic Elements Working group is to reduce exposures to heavy metals in food, dietary supplements and cosmetics. The FDA has prioritized heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium because high levels of exposure to these metals are likely to have the largest impact on public health.

Regulations such as the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and Clean Water Act monitor and set quality standards for food and water consumption. However, due to ongoing concerns regarding heavy metals in foods for babies and young children, the FDA has also introduced its “Closer to Zero” action plan to reduce exposure to these metals in vulnerable and developing populations.

The potential presence of heavy metals in food products and ingredients is a concern because these metals are ubiquitous in the environment and, as such, can reach the food supply via plants, animals and water sources. Ingestion of heavy metals can contribute to a wide variety of adverse health effects including cancers and developmental impacts.

According to lead author Candace Wong, “Due to natural and anthropogenic sources, exposures to heavy metals are almost inevitable. Even low doses of some heavy metals can cause adverse health effects over time via chronic exposures from food and water intake. Because food and water are necessary aspects of life, safe reference values are established to protect the population as a whole. Our work allows us to better understand how protective these values are by comparing it to levels of heavy metals consumed on a population level.”

Co-author Steve Roberts of the University of Florida said, “The presence of heavy metals in foods requires constant vigilance to protect public health, especially the health of children.”

IAFNS Senior Scientific Program Manager Neal Saab, PhD, said “It’s important to continuously update safe reference values as well as potential exposure to heavy metals through dietary intake and evolving eating trends to enable accurate assessment of potential risks of heavy metals in food and food ingredients.”

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. The research above was supported by IAFNS Food and Chemical Safety Committee. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org