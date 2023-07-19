Newswise — A set of nine scientific papers was released today in the Nature family of journals and the journal Cell Reports describing breakthroughs in high resolution, multiscale, and multimodal mapping of the human body in two and three dimensions. These new articles are part of a larger tranche of papers that present the first collection of maps generated by scientists at institutions supported by the Human BioMolecular Atlas Program (HuBMAP), a consortium managed by the NIH Common Fund.

PSC is a leading institution in the HuBMAP’s HIVE Infrastructure and Engagement Component. The HIVE-IEC is co-led by PSC’s Phil Blood and Jonathan Silverstein of the University of Pittsburgh.

The paper package is complemented by a “Perspectives” article in the journal Nature Cell Biology that delineates the overall progress made so far by HuBMAP since it started in 2018, as well as the program’s goals for the next four years.

More information here.