Newswise — CFES GEAR UP will offer the College Readiness Rally: Rev Up for Success program three times in July for college-bound students. The workshops share advice and tips that will help ensure a seamless and successful journey into the world of higher education.

The College Readiness Rally: Rev Up for Success workshops will be available for free to the students and families of seven North Country schools that are participating in CFES’ GEAR UP program (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), a seven-year initiative to boost college participation.

The seven participating schools are Ausable Valley, Beekmantown, Crown Point, Franklin Academy, Moriah, Ticonderoga, and Willsboro. College Readiness Rallies will be held July 10 at Beekmantown High School; July 11 at Franklin Academy in Malone, and July 17 at Crown Point Central School.

The College Readiness Rallies will feature a series of dynamic workshops, engaging presentations, and interactive sessions tailored to equip students and their families with essential tools for success in higher education.

"We are thrilled to launch the College Readiness Rally: Rev Up for Success program to empower students and their families with the knowledge and resources they need to pursue higher education," said Ronald Rix, Project Director of CFES GEAR UP. "Our goal is to ensure that every student feels prepared and supported as they embark on this important next step in their academic and professional careers."

Among the tools students and families can expect to benefit from include:

Empowering Independence: A family forum to launch students’ journeys toward adulthood with confidence and resilience.

Paving Your Pathway: A student success panel for incoming college freshmen led by successful college students.

College Success Hacks: Tips, Tricks and Practical Strategies to help students excel in their college journeys.

Moneywise– Mastering Your Money Moves: Advice on budgeting, saving, and navigating financial challenges unique to students.

The College Readiness Rally aims to foster a supportive environment where students and their families can ask questions, gather information and gain confidence in their college-going journey. By partnering with local educational institutions and community leaders, CFES GEAR UP strives to make higher education accessible and achievable for all participants.

Each College Readiness Rally session will run from 6-7:30 pm. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot at one of the rallies. To register, visit https://bit.ly/rev-up-for-success.

CFES GEAR UP is dedicated to helping students from underserved communities achieve college and career success. Through mentorship, skill training, college readiness programs, and pathway development, CFES GEAR UP aims to empower students to become college-ready and thrive in higher education.