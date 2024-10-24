Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 24, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai is now accepting applications for college students who want to join its Next Generation Healthcare Pathways programs that prepare and mentor participants who are pursuing healthcare careers.

DISCOVER (Dynamic Internship for Students Cultivating Opportunities and Vision in Healthcare Education and Research) is a 10-week, paid summer program designed to give college students a closer look at the many facets of the healthcare industry, from patient care and supply chain to hospital administration. Launched in partnership with the Los Angeles mayor’s office and Unite L.A., DISCOVER allows students to job shadow, network, and gain practical insights into their areas of interest.

“Healthcare is a team sport,” said Daniela Villegas, NextGen Pathways program manager, “and there are so many different roles and careers to choose from. There is something for everyone.”

Students who complete DISCOVER can apply for ELEVATE (Empowering Learning and Vocational Advancement Through Excellence), a yearlong employment program that continues their journey in healthcare. While DISCOVER is focused on exploration, ELEVATE takes a more targeted approach, helping students secure full-time employment while supporting them in completing their college education.

“Both programs offer students—particularly those from community colleges and four-year universities—an entry point into the healthcare field,” Villegas said. “The goal is to provide students with real-world experience and connections that help them make informed decisions about their future careers.”

Cedars-Sinai leaders hope to attract students from Los Angeles’ array of diverse communities into both programs.

“We want our future workforce to be a true reflection of Los Angeles’ incredible diversity,” said Nicole Mitchell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cedars-Sinai.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, as of 2022, only 5.7% of active physicians in the U.S. are Black, and 6.9% are Hispanic, despite these groups representing a much larger portion of the U.S. population.

"These disparities in representation show how much work still needs to be done to increase diverse representation in healthcare. DISCOVER and ELEVATE are great examples of what's possible when we work together to open doors and create real opportunities for the next generation of healthcare heroes."

For NextGen Pathway students like Ashley Contreras and Alejandro Sanchez, the opportunity to work at Cedars-Sinai has been eye opening. Both are first-generation college students with goals for future careers in healthcare.

Contreras, a third-year student at UCLA, is currently working in the Geri and Richard Brawerman Nursing Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

“Something that surprised me within the program was seeing the different careers there were for nurses,” Contreras said. “I thought nurses were just on the floor helping patients, but I am learning all the behind-the-scenes work that happens.”

Sanchez, who recently earned his master’s degree in biomedical sciences from California Baptist University, is an aspiring physician assistant. He says the program has given him a unique opportunity to understand the healthcare industry.

“This is my first healthcare experience, and having this under my belt, seeing how a hospital like Cedars-Sinai operates, has been invaluable,” Sanchez said. “It’s helping me build connections and see how the healthcare field works.”

Anupa Roshan, RN, a nurse educator at Cedars-Sinai and Contreras’ department supervisor, emphasizes the importance of mentorship. “I want to support students like Ashley by fostering their curiosity in healthcare and providing opportunities for them to practice safe patient care in real settings.”

Students interested in applying can fill out this form or email [email protected] for more information.

“We want to see the full circle,” Villegas said. “We want to see students starting with us not knowing what they want to do, then going on to finish school, get the licenses they need, and eventually return to Cedars-Sinai for full-time employment.”

