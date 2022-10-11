Dr. Daniel Andrew Sussman, MD - Miami, FL - Gastroenterology - Book Appointment (umiamihealth.org)

Dr. Daniel Sussman is a colorectal cancer expert at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center - part of the University of Miami Health System - with clinical expertise in heritable cancer syndromes of the gastrointestinal tract, colorectal cancer screening, and general gastroenterology.

He is board certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.